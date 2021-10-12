Profund Advisors LLC Buys 548 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $12,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 169,324 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $9,103,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 76.4% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 212,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 91,880 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

