Boston Partners Purchases New Shares in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCU. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE SCU opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

