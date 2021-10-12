Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.62. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. Analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

