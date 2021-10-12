Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 315,635 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in DHT by 7.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 171,838 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at $13,978,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in DHT by 419.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 106,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in DHT by 30.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 83,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DHT by 24.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 89,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

NYSE DHT opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. Research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

