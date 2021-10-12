Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 885.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

