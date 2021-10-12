AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.