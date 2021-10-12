AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,600 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,268,000 after acquiring an additional 210,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,341,000 after acquiring an additional 124,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,576,000 after acquiring an additional 111,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,626,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,948,000 after acquiring an additional 66,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $69.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

