Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 3,257 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141,055 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $68,954,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

