Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,906,000 after buying an additional 230,887 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 27,658 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 972,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.