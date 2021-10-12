Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stake Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after buying an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 317.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 44.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 32.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,774,000 after purchasing an additional 252,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Carter’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 690,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter.

CRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE CRI opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.71.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

