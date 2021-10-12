Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 368 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

