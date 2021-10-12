Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LWSCF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

LWSCF stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

