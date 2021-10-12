Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 74,769 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.5% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

