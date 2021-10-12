Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Cut to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Shares of LBRT opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,003,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,420 shares of company stock worth $5,503,213 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 33.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after buying an additional 1,513,208 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 85.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 69,505 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

