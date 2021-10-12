Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCU opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $655.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.74 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

