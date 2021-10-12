AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

