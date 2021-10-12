ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stake Lowered by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 39.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,147 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 44,153 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. ADT’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

