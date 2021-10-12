AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $772,000 in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.