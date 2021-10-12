AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,744 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vector Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vector Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

VGR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

