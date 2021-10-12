Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Holdings Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,688,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,664,000 after purchasing an additional 603,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nielsen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,891,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 3,839.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,503,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,463 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,757,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,356,000 after acquiring an additional 79,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.