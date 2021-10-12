Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 314,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

