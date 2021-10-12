Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 60,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 20.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 2,176.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 37.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $827,412.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $807,084.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,412 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

