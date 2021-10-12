Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

BEPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

