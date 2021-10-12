Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.20% of The Lovesac as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,843 shares of company stock valued at $13,720,617 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

