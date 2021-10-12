Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,850 Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 479,599 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 97.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 218,788 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.22 million, a P/E ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 1.70. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

