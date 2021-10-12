13,850 Shares in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $57,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 1.70. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

