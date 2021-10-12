Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $92,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 456.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 83,189 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 77.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 124,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 54,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after buying an additional 2,785,378 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 283,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,144,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

