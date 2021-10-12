Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $242,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $418,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $3,395,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $133,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.