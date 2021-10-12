Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,683 Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 85,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $34,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LATN stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Union Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

