Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.00.

Gartner stock opened at $301.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.83 and a 200-day moving average of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

