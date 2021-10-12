Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 2,885 Shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) by 31.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ACEV stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV).

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.