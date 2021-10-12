Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in International General Insurance by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in International General Insurance by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,274,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,993 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGIC stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 12.05%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

