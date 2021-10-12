Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $61,000 Stake in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SCVX were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SCVX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SCVX by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SCVX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in SCVX by 264.8% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SCVX by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 112,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 85,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SCVX alerts:

SCVX opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. SCVX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX).

Receive News & Ratings for SCVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.