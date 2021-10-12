Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of Fair Isaac worth $93,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $583,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 259.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.29.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $394.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $442.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

