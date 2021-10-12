Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $93,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $394.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $442.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

