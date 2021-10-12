Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.76% of Allegion worth $94,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,720,000 after buying an additional 135,001 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.18. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

