Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.76% of Allegion worth $94,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 620,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,897,000 after purchasing an additional 157,761 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.52 and a 200 day moving average of $137.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

