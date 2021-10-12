Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 43,634 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,045,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $95,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,202,000 after purchasing an additional 167,975 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

AIT opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.80. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

