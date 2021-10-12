Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 23,474 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,474 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group stock opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $129.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average of $120.52.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.