Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,474 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EME. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.52. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

