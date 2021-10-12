Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 128.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

