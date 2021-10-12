Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Position Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 164.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 116.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,315. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

