Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.83.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $445.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.25. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

