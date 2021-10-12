Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $55,000 in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,970,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth $240,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,428,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFTR stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

