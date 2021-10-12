Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 48,000 Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Accolade as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Accolade by 920.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACCD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

