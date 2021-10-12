Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.54 Million in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 2.86% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

