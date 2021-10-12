Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 231.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.73.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 98.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.