Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,944 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average is $99.44. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

