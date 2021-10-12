Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,337,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $96,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

