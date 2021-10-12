Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 680,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 133,667 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $99,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.58.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,303 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,481 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

